MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MCFT stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 69.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

