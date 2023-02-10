Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

