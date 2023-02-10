Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793,350 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $153,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

MAA opened at $171.54 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.