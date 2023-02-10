Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669,665 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in onsemi were worth $133,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.