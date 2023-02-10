Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 73,730 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

