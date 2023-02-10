Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 379,448 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 379,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Devon Energy worth $169,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after buying an additional 679,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after buying an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

About Devon Energy

DVN opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.