Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 241,329 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of Republic Services worth $166,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Republic Services

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

