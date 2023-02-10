Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 44,987 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.98% of Organon & Co. worth $177,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.06 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

