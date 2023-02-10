Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $136.68 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $744.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $735.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.