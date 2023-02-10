Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $129.65 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.46% of STORE Capital worth $129,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

About STORE Capital

STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.