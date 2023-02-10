Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $160,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.