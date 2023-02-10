Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221,437 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $177,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

