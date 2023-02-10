Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793,350 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $153,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

