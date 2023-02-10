Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $174,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

