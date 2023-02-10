Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Simon Property Group worth $181,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

