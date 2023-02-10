Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 8,691 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of AmerisourceBergen worth $160,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

