Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Masco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 2,492,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5,141.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 383,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,827 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.