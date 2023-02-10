Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $60.14.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

