Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.
Masco Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MAS opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $60.14.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Masco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masco (MAS)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.