Mark E. Bertels Sells 1,250 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,250 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
CorVel Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.