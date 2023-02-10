Mark E. Bertels Sells 1,250 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,250 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CorVel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.