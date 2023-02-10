Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $120.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

