Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.0 %

MPC stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. 1,289,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

