Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Holdings Increased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,144 shares during the quarter. Maquia Capital Acquisition comprises 1.6% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rpo LLC owned about 2.78% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MAQC remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

