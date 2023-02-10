Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.47

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.47 and traded as low as $16.87. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 2,069 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.