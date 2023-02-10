Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.3 %

MBUU stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also

