Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $50.79 million and $81,700.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00221453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000163 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $104,701.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

