MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

