MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.31.

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Insiders have sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 over the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

