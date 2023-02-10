Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.1 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

