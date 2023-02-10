LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $109.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

