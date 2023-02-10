LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan Sells 10,000 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.