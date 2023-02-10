Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,653,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.