Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,653,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
