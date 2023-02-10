Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

