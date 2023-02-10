Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $634.06 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

