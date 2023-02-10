Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.66 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

LITE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,377. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lumentum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 38.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

