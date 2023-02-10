Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,146,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 1,294,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

