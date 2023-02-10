Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.78.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

