Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $207.09. 617,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average of $200.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.