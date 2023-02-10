Loopring (LRC) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (LRC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $519.57 million and $314.38 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

