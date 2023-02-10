Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,898 shares of company stock worth $425,758 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

