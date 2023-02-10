loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

Shares of LDI opened at $2.17 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

