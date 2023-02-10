LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

LIXIL Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

Featured Stories

