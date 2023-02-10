LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head to Head Review

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.91 $42.31 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.05 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -14.33

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88 LiveRamp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.