Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$33.04 and last traded at C$33.14. 100,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 801,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.