Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $502.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,358,825 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,306,543.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00367453 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $125.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

