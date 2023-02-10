Lisk Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $147.89 million and $18.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,679,853 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

