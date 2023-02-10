Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and $2.00 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

