Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average of $308.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

