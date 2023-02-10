Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.
Linde Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.74. The company had a trading volume of 343,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
