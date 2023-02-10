Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13-15-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.92. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.
NYSE LIN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average is $308.18. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
