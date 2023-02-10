Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13-15-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.92. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average is $308.18. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

