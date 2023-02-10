Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.62. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 14,093 shares.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.74 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

