Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.62. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 14,093 shares.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.74 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.